Fallout Season 2 Episode 4 Might Have Solved One Mystery From The Games

This article contains spoilers for Fallout" season 2, episode 4, "The Demon in the Snow."

"Fallout" is a stellar video game adaptation in large part because the show understands that trying to translate a story gamers have already experienced is a fool's errand. Instead, the Prime Video series recognizes that the real star of the "Fallout" franchise is its setting. It isn't the storylines or even the characters, but rather the world-building and unique tone of the games that make them so beloved. The TV show has exquisite production design that brings the games' retrofuturistic nuclear wasteland to life, recreating places, creatures, and other iconography from the games.

That's not to say that Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet's adaptation, produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, doesn't care about story. Quite the opposite, in fact. Throughout the first season and a half of the show, we've seen compelling character stories that take us to different corners of the "Fallout" universe. The series also does a lot to deepen the lore of the games by exploring the world before the bombs dropped, like explaining how the franchise's mascot came to be or revealing who decided to end the world.

Granted, there's been some controversy with how the games' timeline is portrayed in the show. Because the TV adaptation is canon, it has answered questions that were left unanswered in the video games, like what happens to Shady Sands or to Caesar's Legion. In the latest episode of the show, "Fallout" clears up one pre-war mystery from the games and confirms that the terrifying Deathclaw was used in the Sino-American war that preceded the nuclear armageddon.