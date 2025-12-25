Fallout Season 2 Brings The Weirdest Part Of The Games To Live-Action

The following contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 2.

"Fallout" is a very weird show, between its retrofuturistic aesthetic and darkly comedic tone. It's as gross as "The Boys" but in an even more tongue-in-cheek way, which makes it one of the most unique video game adaptations out there. "Fallout" is also a show that features terrifying (and practical!) mutant monsters, giant cockroaches, smart zombie cowboys, and more. The whole thing is quite absurd, yet as silly as "Fallout" gets at times, it's also a poignant indictment of capitalism. Season 1 even does what the "Fallout" video games never have and gives a clear explanation for what led to this fictional universe's nuclear apocalypse — namely, it was decided by a committee of billionaires.

Season 2, which has so far proven to be a stellar adaptation of the game "Fallout: New Vegas," delves even further into that same weirdness. On top of a post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas and Roman legionnaires, it brings more strange little creatures into the mix, like the radscorpion. And yet, it's the season's second episode that introduces by far the most bizarre thing we've seen in the "Fallout" TV show to date ... an element that comes from the original games, no less.

During the episode in question, the Brotherhood of Steel finds a new headquarters in Area 51. While they inspect the facility, there is a blink-and-you-miss-it moment when we see a soldier grab a frozen alien body. That's right, aliens are real in the "Fallout" universe! But this is more than just a cool Easter egg or a nod to the Nevada cryptid lore. Instead, aliens have a long history within the "Fallout" franchise, especially the Zetans.