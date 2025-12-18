Fallout Season 2's Most Fun Easter Egg Will Delight Video Game Fans

This article contains spoilers for the "Fallout" season 2 premiere.

"Fallout" season 2 enters New Vegas in all its violent glory, and fans of the original games will be pleased to discover that some of their familiar locations have been repurposed. The season premiere of Amazon Prime Video's post-apocalyptic series sees the gun-slinging Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) get into a dust-up with some Wastelanders in Novac, resulting in the latter firing shots from the mouth of a dinosaur statue. Well, that dinosaur is none other than Dinky the T-Rex, who debuted in "Fallout: New Vegas."

In the games' lore, Dinky was a simple roadside landmark before the Great War broke out. After that, the dinosaur statue became an outpost for two snipers named Manny Vargas and Craig Boone, who hid in its mouth and took turns protecting Novac from threats. The TV series reaffirms the dino's usefulness as a sniper's fortress, and it's central to one of the best action sequences in the "Fallout" season 2 premiere.

Not only that, but the T-Rex's cameo is similar to how some gamers have wanted to see the landmark used in the show. As one Redditor wrote, "I hope Lucy tries to climb up it." That's more or less what happens here, only she actually succeeds in ascending into the dino. That said, this version of Dinky isn't exactly like the version from "New Vegas." Rather, the show makes some minor changes to Novac's most aesthetically prehistoric attraction, some of which will likely be spotted by eagle-eyed fans.