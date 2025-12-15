How Walton Goggins Brought His Beloved Fallout Character To The Video Games [Exclusive]

Still, there's a reason why Walton Goggins remains one of our best and most in-demand actors around. Despite the difficulties of translating his live-action performance for a video game, the "Fallout" star soon fell into the rhythm involved in bringing The Ghoul to life. While speaking to /Film, he said, "The very first hour in the booth, or first five or 10 minutes, I just had to find it. It's like, 'Well, who is The Ghoul in this world? Oh, it's no different. Oh, it's this.' It's just a process of exploration like everything else."

But as challenging as it is to film an expensive series adaptation of one of the biggest video games around, that pales in comparison to what Goggins went through in a completely separate incident. A horseback riding accident left him with a serious injury (which he expanded on in a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show") that could've impeded his ability to speak his lines for "Fallout 76." As he told /Film:

"I was compromised, to be quite honest with you [...] I was on this vacation, it's a long story, but I had broken my rib. When we started that day, I just didn't know how it was going to hold up. It was so painful to breathe, let alone do the rest of it. I just had to be careful of that. We did it, and I'm so proud of it, and the game, this next iteration of it, is so good."

Fortunately for us all, gamers and TV obsessives alike, The Ghoul is a pretty tough nut to crack. "Fallout" season 2 premieres on December 17, 2025, and drops new episodes on Wednesdays.