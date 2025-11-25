One DC Universe Character's Popularity Completely Caught James Gunn By Surprise

As with every upcoming installment of the DCU, James Gunn has remained tight-lipped about exactly what's coming, which stories will be pulled from DC's comics, and, most importantly, who will be involved in them. That said, he has indicated that the second season of "Peacemaker" will be its last (for now, anyway) and that the season 2 finale's Salvation twist will play a significant role in the DCU moving forward. So far as GI Robot goes, however, it's unlikely the hero will be paying a visit to the Nazi-infested dimension that is Earth X ... though that doesn't mean he won't be popping up elsewhere.

While he may've missed an obvious place to pair Task Force M's hard-wired warrior with John Cena's Christopher Smith, Gunn assured New Rockstars that GI Robot's time in the DCU is far from over, especially now that he's aware just how popular the character has become. "I know now, let me tell you," Gunn assured, regarding the demand for more GI Robot. "So, we're dealing with him."

As it stands, there doesn't seem to be much room for GI Robot in the upcoming Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team up that is "Man of Tomorrow." Similarly, given everything we know about "Supergirl," we doubt the robo-hero will be joining Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) on her space-based journey in that movie, either. So, for now, the only thing we can be certain of is that the next time a scumbag Nazi shows up, a robot with an itchy trigger finger probably won't be far behind.

"Creature Commandos" is streaming on HBO Max.