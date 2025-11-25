One DC Universe Character's Popularity Completely Caught James Gunn By Surprise
He might have the DC Universe all mapped out and developing projects involving Green Lanterns and Kryptonians, but James Gunn is the first to admit there are certain characters he didn't expect to become the hits they are now. One particular surprise star emerged during our first official trip into the DCU with "Creature Commandos" season 1. The anarchic animated series features a rowdy squad of misfits in what plays like the unofficial sequel to "The Suicide Squad," including forgotten and misunderstood monsters, as well as the now hugely-popular walking, talking, Nazi-wrecking WWII machine, GI Robot (Sean Gunn). Indeed, James Gunn didn't anticipate the gun-toting hero attracting as much attention as he has, and even he's admitted that, had he known, he might've planned out a bigger role for the character in the DCU.
Speaking to New Rockstars about the game-changing reveal of Earth X on "Peacemaker" season 2, Gunn admitted there might've been space to drop GI into Peacemaker's home away from home, just as many fans had hoped and theorized would happen. "If I knew how popular GI Robot was [going to be]," he explained. "You have to remember I wrote all the stuff at the same time, it was already finished, from 'Creature Commandos,' you know, 'Peacemaker' and 'Superman,' and, in fact, the next few things were already planned out by the time, you know, I shot this stuff." But just because one of the coolest Creature Commandos might not have appeared here, that doesn't mean he's totally out of action in the DCU.
GI Robot will be reporting for duty in future DCU stories
As with every upcoming installment of the DCU, James Gunn has remained tight-lipped about exactly what's coming, which stories will be pulled from DC's comics, and, most importantly, who will be involved in them. That said, he has indicated that the second season of "Peacemaker" will be its last (for now, anyway) and that the season 2 finale's Salvation twist will play a significant role in the DCU moving forward. So far as GI Robot goes, however, it's unlikely the hero will be paying a visit to the Nazi-infested dimension that is Earth X ... though that doesn't mean he won't be popping up elsewhere.
While he may've missed an obvious place to pair Task Force M's hard-wired warrior with John Cena's Christopher Smith, Gunn assured New Rockstars that GI Robot's time in the DCU is far from over, especially now that he's aware just how popular the character has become. "I know now, let me tell you," Gunn assured, regarding the demand for more GI Robot. "So, we're dealing with him."
As it stands, there doesn't seem to be much room for GI Robot in the upcoming Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team up that is "Man of Tomorrow." Similarly, given everything we know about "Supergirl," we doubt the robo-hero will be joining Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) on her space-based journey in that movie, either. So, for now, the only thing we can be certain of is that the next time a scumbag Nazi shows up, a robot with an itchy trigger finger probably won't be far behind.
"Creature Commandos" is streaming on HBO Max.