Peacemaker's Salvation Planet Twist Explained By DC's James Gunn

The following post contains spoilers for all of "Peacemaker" season 2.

One of the best things James Gunn did with "Peacemaker" season 2 was to make it feel like both an integral part of the DC Universe and a great follow-up to the first season. Story-wise, the second season continues to follow Christopher Smith (John Cena) as he tries to grow and learn from his previous mistakes in the hopes of becoming a better person (rather than remaining a tool for violence).

At the same time, season 2 has major repercussions for the future of the DCU, starting with Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) short but crucial cameo (which is clearly laying the groundwork for his role in "Man of Tomorrow"). More than just a brief appearance to remind those watching about an actor who also showed up in that other thing they saw, Luthor is pivotal to the final third of the season. Indeed, his goons end up discovering "Salvation," a prison planet in another dimension that A.R.G.U.S. head honcho Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) intends to use as a place to send metahumans when they become inconvenient.

Though clearly a prison planet, and thematically a very timely plot point, Gunn doesn't think Flag and A.R.G.U.S. necessarily see it as that. (Granted, they're pretty good at kidding themselves.) Speaking with BobaTalks, Gunn acknowledged that Salvation is home to some scary creatures (which can be heard in the "Peacemaker" season 2 finale), much like in DC's comics. "It's not meant, really, as a punishment," he explained. "It's just to get them the hell away from our planet so that they quit bothering us and breaking out of prison and causing mayhem."