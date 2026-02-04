A Fallout Season 2 Finale Twist Establishes A Major Villain For Season 3

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 8.

"Fallout" season 2 has gone to New Vegas, and it also makes sure that its action isn't going to leave the iconic location any time soon. In fact, the season finale all but states that Mr. House's (Justin Theroux) domain and associated areas will remain an important part of the show, courtesy of the "Fallout" franchise's most notorious factions and its new leader — Macaulay Culkin's Lacerta Legate.

Remember that scuffle between the Caesar's Legion factions from "Fallout" season 2, episode 3 ("The Profligate")? They've been fighting all this time, and the season finale finally shows the outcome. When the Lacerta Legate gains access to the dead Caesar's remains, he finds a paper slip that declares the dead leader's last wish.

The Caesar wanted no successors and fully intended the Legion to end with his death. Seeing an opportunity, the Legate promptly stabs the only other person to witness the dead Caesar's last message. He then eats the evidence, takes the crown, and declares himself the new Caesar with no opposition whatsoever. Since the new Caesar immediately sets his sights on taking New Vegas, it looks like we're going to see a lot of Evil Macaulay Culkin going forward.