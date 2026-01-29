Fallout Season 2's New Power Armor Explained

Okey dokey! This article contains spoilers through "Fallout" season 2, episode 7.

"Fallout" is an interesting video game adaptation in that it mainly centers on original characters as part of a wholly original story. Sure, season 2 has brought in characters and locations from "Fallout: New Vegas" and continues to take place in the same world as the original games, but it's not a one to one adaptation. Because of this, the series has been able to focus more on expanding the established "Fallout" lore by revealing what life was like before its setting became a nuclear wasteland. It's even examined aspects of "Fallout" history that've only been briefly touched on in the past, including how the Deathclaws factored into the Sino-American War and the annexation of Canada.

The fact that the show serves as a sorta sequel to the "Fallout" games has also led to it setting up a new status quo for the Mojave Wasteland in its present — one in which Shady Sands has been nuked, Freeside has been overrun with Deathclaws, and the New California Republic is in shambles. Fans of the "Fallout" games have taken issue with this and the way it seemingly deflates the happier endings of "Fallout 3" and "New Vegas," but it all feels appropriate for the property's overall lore.

Case in point: The penultimate episode of "Fallout" season 2 sees The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) leading Maximus (Aaron Moten) and Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) to an abandoned NCR weapons cache housing, among other things, some NCR-branded Power Armor with a very cool helmet. The armor even inspires cheers from the citizens of Freeside when they see it, and it's no mystery why: This might just be the coolest Power Armor in the franchise, and it's unlike any that fans have seen before.