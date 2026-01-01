Fallout Season 2 Episode 3 Introduces One Of The Franchise's Most Notorious Factions

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 3.

In hindsight, the Roman-themed Caesar's Legion was always going to be a part of this. With Robert House (Justin Theroux) being a major new player in "Fallout" season 2, his presence has always implied that various factions from the video game "Fallout: New Vegas" could make an appearance as well. That wasn't our only clue, either. The "Fallout" season 2 teaser trailer had already confirmed that the militant Legion would play a role in the proceedings.

The Legion and their helmet plumes march front and center in season 2, episode 3, as Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) finds herself in one of their work camps and quickly (and correctly) points out how ridiculous it is for a bunch of grown men to be, essentially, cosplaying as Roman soldiers in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Unfortunately for her, the Legion might look silly, but they're far from pushovers. In "New Vegas," the faction is a powerful and dangerous conquering force that's infamous for enslaving people and using its Roman themes to reinforce the power of its dictatorial leader, the dangerous Edward "Caesar" Sallow (John Doman).

With the show's events taking place 15 years after "New Vegas," much has changed for the Legion since it appeared in that game. As this episode reveals, Caesar is now dead, and his remaining troops have split into two groups, themselves locked in a stalemate over the question of leadership. This also puts the legion in a genuinely interesting position: While its members currently seem content to deal in thuggery and in-fighting, unifying these two camps may once again make them a force to be reckoned with.