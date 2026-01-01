Fallout Season 2 Episode 3 Has A Big Cameo Straight From The Games

Spoilers ... spoilers never change. Warning: This article discusses major plot points from episode 3 of "Fallout" season 2.

Ghouls and Paladins and Roman Legions, oh my! "Fallout" has somehow doubled down on the abject weirdness of the property throughout season 2, easily maintaining its quality as one of the best video game adaptations we have in an increasingly crowded field. That has predominantly come in the form of further developing original characters and concepts that are exclusive to the Prime Video show, channeling the madcap spirit of the source material in an otherwise original story altogether. But, at various points along the way, showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have harkened back to the games that started it all — most commonly 2010's "New Vegas" title, which has taken centerstage throughout the sophomore season.

That trend continues in episode 3, which incorporates several touchstones from "New Vegas" and various other "Fallout" games, as well. There's the faction of Legion warriors, a particularly grizzled group of survivors cosplaying as members of the Roman Legion and led by Macaulay Culkin's Lacerta Legate (and not, as has been previously surmised, Caesar himself). There's the entire presence of Robert House himself, portrayed by Justin Theroux and positioned as our new big bad of the season. Even Kumail Nanjiani gets in on the action as Xander Harkness, a side character taken straight out of "Fallout Shelter."

But the writers saved the best for last. Arguably, the most beloved fan-favorite of them all would have to be the ramshackle robot Victor, a Securitron in the employ of Mr. House. Voiced by William Sadler in "New Vegas," it makes sense that he would be present and active during the events of season 2. His ultimate fate here, however, may raise a few eyebrows.