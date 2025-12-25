Fallout Season 2, Episode 2 Winks At Fans With A Brilliant New Vegas Easter Egg

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 2 – "The Golden Rule"

We previously saw the crater, but now we've seen the Shady Sands incident itself. The early flashback to this event in "Fallout" season 2, episode 2, "The Golden Rule," continues the storyline involving brain chips and the enigmatic RobCo CEO Robert House (Justin Theroux) that was introduced at the very start of the season premiere, "The Innovator." Here, we discover that Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) utilized said brain chip technology on a caravaner (Pancho Cardeña), who then proceeded to smuggle a nuke into the middle of the Shady Sands settlement. Stripped of his own faculties, the poor guy can only repeat a single sentence over and over again: "Patrolling the Mojave almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter."

If you watched the episode with a friend who suddenly whooped and punched the air when they heard the line, there's a reason for it. "Patrolling the Mojave..." isn't just some random phrase. Rather, it's one of the most famous sayings in the video game that "Fallout" season 2 draws direct inspiration from: "Fallout: New Vegas." "Fallout" season 2 captures the original games more closely than ever, and the fact that the stellar video game adaptation's New Vegas installment takes a moment to adapt this classic phrase and its repetitive nature only adds to the experience.