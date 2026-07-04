Why Helen Drew From Silo Looks So Familiar

"Silo" is one of Apple TV's most underrated sci-fi series. The small screen adaptation of Hugh Howey's novel trilogy of the same name has a compelling mystery and impeccable worldbuilding. And with its story focusing on people being trapped in isolated locations under mysterious circumstances (all while those in power keep the true history of the world a secret), it even feels like a live-action "Attack on Titan" TV show at times.

Across its first two seasons, "Silo" created a lived-in, tactile setting full of memorable characters. It made the show compelling to watch even without its central mysteries, adding layers of meaning to its mystery box plotting. Season 2 also ended on a huge cliffhanger, and not just for the people of the titular silo, whose lives may be in imminent danger. No, the big reveal came at the very end, when "Silo" jumped back to the before times prior to the end of the world. At this point, which looks a lot like our own current reality, Iran has seemingly just detonated a dirty bomb on U.S. soil.

From there, we followed a journalist named Helen Drew as she questioned a young congressman as to whether the U.S. will retaliate against Iran. Cut to Season 3, and Helen is now part of the show's main ensemble, with Season 3 splitting its attention between the past and present. As for Helen? There's a reason she probably looks familiar.

Indeed, "Silo" is a show full of great actors, including Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, and the scene-stealing Steve Zahn. As for Helen? She's played by Jessica Henwick, who got her start on TV in 2010 on the fantasy series "Spirit Warriors" before scoring her big break in 2015 with roles in "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."