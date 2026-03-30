I've Seen Every Game Of Thrones Episode, And These Season 5 Storylines Are Where It All Went Wrong

As much as it seems like the entire world came together in a rare show of unity to lambast "Game of Thrones" over how HBO's top show came to an abrupt end in 2019, the accepted reasoning behind why things ended on such a sour note remains surprisingly varied. Anecdotally, it feels like many viewers were staunch supporters of the series ... right up until the final stretch of episodes, that is, when things seemed to shift into overdrive in a wild dash to reach its conclusion. Others were quicker to see the writing on the wall, arguing that this saga needed far more than eight total seasons to do it proper justice (as original author George R.R. Martin once advised).

Whatever the conventional wisdom may be, might we suggest an alternate theory? After maintaining a front row seat to every episode during the show's original run, and having devoured every book in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series (so far, at least), perhaps there's an argument to be made that the beginning of the end arrived much sooner than most would believe. Wind the clock back to season 5, when the HBO juggernaut appeared to be at the absolute peak of its prowess. Despite arriving soon after several of the most shocking moments ever on "Game of Thrones," a closer look reveals exactly when and where the series started to go off the rails.

Did winter come earlier than even the biggest "Game of Thrones" enthusiasts would've anticipated? As far as we're concerned, the show's ultimate demise can be traced back to the season 5 storylines involving the Sand Snakes, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), all of which, sadly, laid the groundwork for the many problems that ultimately followed. Here's why.