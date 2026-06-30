It's no great secret that Netflix is far from the paragon of showcasing classic cinema on a streaming platform. True, it has some notable standouts, some of which we've compiled ourselves, but Netflix's real priority is its pervasive library of original movies and series, as well as more contemporary fare it licenses from studios. HBO Max or the Criterion Channel have many more classic, arthouse, and foreign films, while Netflix remains prioritized on its in-house fare, which the company continues to optimize for "second-screen" viewing to accommodate users on their phones or while folding the laundry.

Sadly, that means its selection of 1970s cinema is not all that vast. Making a collection of films from the era available on the platform is less a "best of" and more an "only-ones-on-there" list. But there's a ray of hope for viewers looking for recommendations from one of cinema's grittiest decades: The films Netflix does have on offer (seemingly out of a partnership with Universal Pictures and United Artists, from whom all films here are produced) are generally worthwhile, either for their sustained entertainment value or as historical artifacts that represent a bygone era of moviemaking, often setting the stage for new classics and cinematic trends to follow. If nothing else, they're a good jumping-off point for continuing your cinematic exploration of the world of paranoid, racy, unflinching movies that sent a shock through Hollywood, a reverberation that endures to this day.

Here are the best '70s movies streaming on Netflix.