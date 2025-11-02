Hollywood Was Convinced George Lucas' First Hit Movie Would Be A '70s Box Office Bomb

George Lucas' pre-"Star Wars" masterpiece "American Graffiti" was nothing like the sci-fi space opera that eventually made him a household name, but they did share the fact that pretty much everybody thought they would fail, especially following the commercial disappointment that was his first feature, "THX 1138." But it wasn't as if the premise of "American Graffiti" screamed mega-hit, either. The film followed a group of kids who spend an evening cruising around town before two depart for college. Thankfully, Lucas' film not only benefitted from word of mouth and a stellar critical response, it spoke to a burgeoning nostalgia among boomers for the 1950s culture of their youth — the same nostalgia that made "Happy Days" a huge hit soon after. This all combined to make "American Graffiti" the success nobody expected.

After Lucas finished his initial treatment, he and producing partner Gary Kurtz pitched "American Graffiti" to several studios, but were turned away. In an IGN interview, Kurtz recalled how the pair had a script development deal for two features with United Artists, but the studio "didn't like the script" for "American Graffiti" and reneged on the deal. After that, the duo went to Universal, who liked the idea. But even then, they needed a Hollywood heavyweight to convince the execs.

Francis Ford Coppola, newly invigorated by the success of "The Godfather," agreed to be listed as a producer on the movie, and essentially saved "American Graffiti" from TV mediocrity in the process. Prior to his involvement, Universal handed Lucas a modest $600,000 budget, but added an extra $175,000 to the total once Coppola came onboard. Even after the film was finished, however, Universal thought it would fail and seriously considered sending it straight to TV before Coppola convinced them to reconsider. Still, the studio had major concerns.