Happy Days Is A Spin-Off Of This Forgotten Sitcom

As one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, "Happy Days" seems in retrospect as if it should have been no-brainer for ABC execs (who originally wanted to give the show a hilariously bad title). But it actually took some time for the series to make it to air, with "Happy Days" going through several iterations before it debuted in its final form. One of those was as part of the TV series "Love, American Style." ABC's comedy anthology show ran from 1969 to 1974 and comprised multiple romantic comedy tales, with several recurring performers portraying different characters. The show featured guest stars that included Diane Keaton and Harrison Ford, but it's also noteworthy for giving audiences the very first version of "Happy Days."

The sitcom that would become beloved by boomers of the 1970s eager to relive their 1950s childhoods started life as a pilot spearheaded by Michael Eisner and former Paramount development head Tom Miller. According to Eisner, the pair developed the story idea while snowed in at the Newark airport, in an attempt to capitalize on the rise of 1950s nostalgia. They brought in Garry Marshall (eventual creator of "Happy Days") to further develop and write the pilot for their show.

This original vision for the series was entitled "New Family in Town," and focused on a minister and his family in the 50s. Unfortunately, nobody wanted to make it. Eisner remained persistent, however, and eventually managed to push through a pilot based on his script. It was filmed in 1971 with several actors that would ultimately form the central cast of "Happy Days." Before that seminal sitcom could actually materialize, however, Eisner's original pilot had to air, and with Paramount reluctant to order a series based on the episode, it was repurposed as part of "Love, American Style."