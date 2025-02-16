Happy Days' Original Title Was A Terrible Idea

Before it was "Happy Days," one of the most ubiquitous sitcoms of the '70s was almost called "COOL." Series creator Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, once revealed as much in a retrospective with The Guardian, where he also shared the strange reason the title didn't work out.

Some of the problems with the proposed name are obvious; if audiences are told something is cool before they even see it, won't that make it uncool? Even though Henry Winkler's leather-jacket-clad scene-stealer The Fonz was eventually seen as the epitome of cool for a whole generation of viewers, I imagine that pitching the sweet, cheesy series as "COOL" from day one could have backfired. It might have come across as trying too hard or, well, jumping the shark.

According to Marshall, though, the problem with the title had nothing to do with its implications and everything to do with period-specific branding. Namely, audiences at the time already had strong associations with a cigarette brand called Kool. "I wanted the show to be called COOL, but test audiences thought it a brand of cigarette, so my producer said: 'How about Happy Days? That's what we're going to show,'" Marshall said in Guardian's 2015 look back at the series. In series star Marion Ross' book, "My Days: Happy And Otherwise," Marshall elaborated more on the story, saying that the show was picked up by the network under the title "COOL," but after test audiences got confused by its similarity to the cigarette company, producer Tom Miller came up with "Happy Days" instead.