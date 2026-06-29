Whether it's "Sergeant York" or "How the West Was Won," Hollywood has a long history of revisiting key historical moments and figures for the movies. Of course, that tradition has continued into the 21st century, with everything from biopics to sports and war movies dramatizing pivotal subjects for the silver screen. With the movies included here, we're looking at stories that had a reasonable amount of distance between the films' release date and the events they were depicting. For example, even though "Black Hawk Down" is one of the greatest war movies of the 21st century, its events happened less than a decade before the film was released.

For the purposes of this list, we're also focusing on movies that not only depict historical events but provide a direct recreation of the events and people involved. That means as much as we love movies like "Dunkirk" and "Gladiator" and some of those broader events actually occurred, their protagonists are fictionalized, so they're omitted here. Historical settings, like "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World," are also not quite enough to make the cut for the movies that we're looking at with this article.

These are the 10 best historical movies of the 21st century ranked, each providing a detailed dramatization of their respective events.