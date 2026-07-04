Silo Season 3 Explains What Happened To Juliette's Rebellion

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Silo" Season 3 Episode 1, "Who Are You?"

If I ever became an inadvertent symbol for the resistance in a futuristic silo designed to shelter the last remnants of humanity, I would simply not cause a stir and lead thousands of people to the very brink of destruction. Luckily for us all, Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols takes a much different course of action in "Silo." When last we saw her in the Season 2 finale, our Sheriff-turned-Mayor had tried to return to Silo 18 in an attempt to warn everyone inside that the outside world was not safe. The social unrest within had been building and building to a fever pitch, with the entire silo on the cusp of all-out rebellion — fueled by their fervent belief (as exemplified by Rick Gomez's stubborn revolutionary Patrick Kennedy) that they had been lied to all along and that it is, in fact, safe to go outside.

The truth could not be more dire, as we found out through Juliette's eyes throughout Season 2. But, when "Silo" Season 3 begins, we don't pick up immediately after we saw her and (former) IT head Bernard (Tim Robbins) burn alive in an incinerator during that cliffhanger ending. Instead, we jump ahead a few months and are left to put together the pieces ourselves. This clever approach, paralleling Juliette's own confusion as she can't remember anything about her life prior to her harrowing accident, also means that the silo has basically reset its status quo entirely. Other than a few ominous, telltale signs, the rebellion waged in Juliette's name is all but nonexistent.

Or is it? Season 3 of the underrated Apple series soon reveals exactly what happened to Juliette's rebellion — and it's bound to be a surprise.