Margaret Atwood's Terrifying Post-Apocalyptic Book Series Nearly Got An HBO Adaptation

Canadian author Margaret Atwood is one of the fiercest literary talents alive, though not every adaptation of her work reaches such highs. Atwood herself did not like the 1990 "Handmaid's Tale" movie, based on her classic 1985 novel about a dark future where American patriarchy has become a theocratic dictatorship. Atwood did enjoy the "Handmaid's Tale" TV series, though, which expanded the story of her novel into six seasons that ran from 2017-2025. But before that, a different post-apocalyptic Atwood novel could've made its way onto HBO.

In 2014, it was reported filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ("Requiem for a Dream") was planning to adapt Atwood's "MaddAddam Trilogy." These books ("Oryx and Crake," "The Year of the Flood," and the trilogy-naming finale "MaddAddam") depict a post-apocalyptic future even darker than "The Handmaid's Tale." In this world, corporate-controlled genetic engineering became advanced enough to create hybrid animals, before humanity was nearly wiped out by a "flood" (really a global pandemic). Each of the three books offer different perspectives into this broken world and how it broke to begin with, but the characters across the trilogy do meet.

It's not exactly scary in the same manner that, to compare it to a later HBO post-apocalyptic drama, "The Last of Us" is. Still, "MaddAddam" is plenty disturbing in other, often more subtle ways. Playwright and TV writer Eliza Clark was contracted to adapt the novels, but in 2016, it was reported Aronofsky's "MaddAddam" wasn't moving forward at HBO. Speaking to Vulture, Aronofsky nonetheless praised Clark's work: