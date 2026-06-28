5 Ways DC's Supergirl Movie Changes The Incredible Woman Of Tomorrow Comics

"Woman of Tomorrow" and by extension "Supergirl" are based on the classic Western "True Grit," in which a young girl recruits a legendary hero to help hunt down her father's murderer. The movie chooses to make Kara like gunslinger Rooster Cogburn (played in past movies by John Wayne and Jeff Bridges) in personality, not just role.

In the comics, Supergirl is an optimistic and experienced superhero. She joins Ruthye on the quest to dissuade her from killing Krem, because saving one little girl's soul is just that important to her. "Supergirl" instead makes Kara cynical and maladjusted; she's roaming the galaxy at the start of the movie because she hasn't settled on Earth as her true home yet. From her messy spaceship and lifestyle, she feels like a feminine Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) from DC Studios head James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.

This new DC Universe began in earnest last year with "Superman," so "Supergirl" sets out to contrast Kara with her cousin Clark (David Corenswet) instead of echoing him. "[Clark] sees the good in everyone, I see the truth," Kara tells Ruthye.

"Supergirl" makes this structural change to give Kara a more transformative character arc; she becomes a better hero instead of staying one. Notably, in the movie she spends most of the runtime wearing a brown trenchcoat and a Blondie T-shirt, only breaking out her Supergirl costume for the grand finale. The movie ends with her returning to Earth — for good this time. Superman actually cameos in "Supergirl" to facilitate this arc, whereas he never appeared in "Woman of Tomorrow."