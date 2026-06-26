Supergirl Isn't Shy At All About Setting Up The Next Big DC Movie Spin-Off

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe demonstrated that it was possible to build an intentionally interconnected mega-franchise made up of smaller, character-centric film franchises, Hollywood has been chasing the format ever since. What didn't help was that Marvel's success wasn't easily repeatable, meaning that other would-be franchises tried various ways of seeding a new universe. Some tried to set everything up as quickly as possible, as with the ill-fated Dark Universe in 2017's "The Mummy." Others left dangling threads in mid- and post-credit teaser scenes, which was by and large the MCU's method. Then there was something like the DC Extended Universe, where the cameo appearances of other hero characters in the body of the film (as seen in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice") acted as de facto teasers for their later movies.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios universe has so far been able to reap the benefit of so much trial-and-error over the last decade and change. Last year's "Superman" presented a fully-formed universe for its titular hero, one where other notable characters who aren't a typical "Superman" supporting player could and did turn up naturally. This week's "Supergirl" continues the trend, by having Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) cross paths with the wild and crazy Czarnian bounty hunter, Lobo (Jason Momoa). To be sure, Lobo's role in "Supergirl" is fully a supporting one, and he's a natural part of the story. Yet his presence is significant enough that it feels like he's being set up for his own potential spin-off. While nothing is guaranteed (after all, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk still hasn't gotten his own film), Momoa's Lobo has enough gas in the tank to make a potential solo movie sound intriguing rather than obligatory.