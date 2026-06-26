Supergirl Isn't Shy At All About Setting Up The Next Big DC Movie Spin-Off
Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe demonstrated that it was possible to build an intentionally interconnected mega-franchise made up of smaller, character-centric film franchises, Hollywood has been chasing the format ever since. What didn't help was that Marvel's success wasn't easily repeatable, meaning that other would-be franchises tried various ways of seeding a new universe. Some tried to set everything up as quickly as possible, as with the ill-fated Dark Universe in 2017's "The Mummy." Others left dangling threads in mid- and post-credit teaser scenes, which was by and large the MCU's method. Then there was something like the DC Extended Universe, where the cameo appearances of other hero characters in the body of the film (as seen in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice") acted as de facto teasers for their later movies.
James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios universe has so far been able to reap the benefit of so much trial-and-error over the last decade and change. Last year's "Superman" presented a fully-formed universe for its titular hero, one where other notable characters who aren't a typical "Superman" supporting player could and did turn up naturally. This week's "Supergirl" continues the trend, by having Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) cross paths with the wild and crazy Czarnian bounty hunter, Lobo (Jason Momoa). To be sure, Lobo's role in "Supergirl" is fully a supporting one, and he's a natural part of the story. Yet his presence is significant enough that it feels like he's being set up for his own potential spin-off. While nothing is guaranteed (after all, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk still hasn't gotten his own film), Momoa's Lobo has enough gas in the tank to make a potential solo movie sound intriguing rather than obligatory.
Lobo plays to Jason Momoa's strengths
In "Supergirl," Lobo is smoothly introduced a la Han Solo in "Star Wars," or just about any other rogue antihero scoundrel character you can think of in genre films and fiction. He turns up in the same dive bar that Kara and Ruthye (Eve Ridley) visit, looking for the same group of creeps, pirates, and traffickers called the Brigands. Kara and Ruthye are looking for Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts), the leader of the Brigands, while Lobo has been given the bounty on another Brigand's head. Thus, the three begrudgingly work together, and while they never really team up per se, they essentially fight in the same direction. This dynamic helps underline Lobo's "lone wolf" character. Like other rogues, he has a code that he sticks to, and is not devoid of sympathy. On the other hand, he's not a soft touch, either, and maintains his independence and edge throughout.
This archetype serves Jason Momoa well, as Lobo deliberately leans into the qualities that the actor has excelled at over the years. Lobo is sarcastic, rude, and unpredictable, yet also fierce, tough, and boisterous. In other words, he's a platonic ideal of an antihero, someone whose allegiance is only to himself and his contract. Where Momoa as Aquaman in the DCEU was something between outside-the-box inspired and an odd fit, the actor's larger-than-life machismo fits Lobo like a glove. Although Momoa was electric as Dante in "Fast X," not every villainous role would allow him to be as grandiose, which is why the already out-there look and persona of Lobo grant him space to go big whenever he wishes. Lobo isn't a blisteringly original character, but the casting of Momoa is inspired enough (and his usage in "Supergirl" modest enough) to leave me wanting more.
A Lobo movie could be a true wild card
With all that said, the prospect of a Lobo movie is where things get (potentially) interesting. James Gunn and Peter Safran have promised that DC Studios is a "writer-driven organization," and "Supergirl" continues to uphold this promise, as writer Ana Nogueira's script is one of the film's major highlights. Lobo's usage in the movie is proof positive of this, as is his characterization, which feels distinct enough from the plethora of rogue antiheroes in fiction to be compelling. While we've seen numerous examples of the "antihero bad boy turned good" before, Lobo (as played by Jason Momoa) has the potential to throw that well-worn trope for a loop. After all, the characters that Lobo has been most associated with during his history on the comic book page are truly bizarre wild cards like Howard the Duck and The Mask. So, while Lobo in "Supergirl" generally falls under the header of "rogue antihero reluctant sidekick," his own movie could be even wilder and weirder than Marvel's "Deadpool" films.
What's important to underline is that, unlike someone like "Deadpool" (whose fourth-wall breaking instantly set him apart), Lobo has a potentially wider range than it seems at first glance. His status as an alien means that he could be the center of an intergalactic bounty hunter action thriller. His power set allows him to tangle with demons and gods as well as pirates and criminals, and his wild demeanor could give him an edge we don't typically see in superhero films. Right now, the DC Studios Lobo feels like he has big potential, and one hopes that he's not stuffed into an easily digestible box. "Supergirl" seems like a good start, so my fingers are crossed.
"Supergirl" is in theaters now.