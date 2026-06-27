DC's Supergirl Movie Has One Strength That Could Also Be Its Biggest Problem

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Supergirl."

Dating back to the character's origins in DC Comics, Supergirl has always been concerned with the question of how to differentiate the hero from her more famous cousin. It hasn't helped that she's literally of the same background, with the same power set, and even shares the same outfit as Superman. Heck, even this latest live-action reimagining bakes that tension into the very release of the movie — "Supergirl" basically debuts in the shadow of last year's franchise-restarting "Superman," something that's almost made literal with Milly Alcock's cameo appearance as Kara Zor-El at the end of James Gun's film.

Needless to say, director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" handles this issue by letting its rebellious, self-destructive title character's personality dictate much of the action. Right from the get-go, Kara is hungover, disaffected, and content to wander the galaxy from one alien dive bar to the next with her dog Krypto. The attempts by David Corenswet's Clark to reach out and politely urge her to return home, while well-meaning, only further showcases the divide between the two. Kara is all piss and vinegar, burying her turbulent emotions beneath an epic bender across the cosmos. This couldn't be more at odds with her buttoned-up relative, who only just went through his own journey of self-discovery in his own wholesome way.

This leads to a movie that stands apart from "Superman" with its harder-edged approach — but that strength gives way to the most glaring weakness of "Supergirl," as well. Although this makes for a unique, standalone adventure that's willing to go to some seriously dark places, the movie undercuts these aims at almost every turn. The result is a haphazard tone, a script that feels at odds with its direction, and a Supergirl-sized identity crisis.