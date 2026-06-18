First Reactions To Supergirl Have Critics Saying The Same Thing

The next entry in the new DC Universe is nearly upon us. Director James Gunn got things started in earnest with "Superman" last year. Now? It's Superman's cousin's turn, as "Supergirl" is making its way to a theater near you, and the first round of critical reactions to the movie have arrived online. Directed by Craig Gillespie ("Dumb Money"), critics are a little mixed on the movie overall, but they all seem to have a great deal of praise for the cast.

Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") leads the way as Kara Zor-El, with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman") on board as the villain Lobo. Alcock's Supergirl is a very different character than David Corenswet's Superman, which will help set the new movie apart. For whatever mixed feelings critics seem to have, they all agree that Alcock and Momoa were very well cast in their respective roles.

/Film's on BJ Colangelo shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying, "Milly Alcock is a fantastic Kara, and #Supergirl is an entertaining (and sometimes depressing) take on a 'True Grit' in space. Jason Momoa was born to play Lobo, and Eve Ridley shines as Ruthye. Some of the CGI is ugly, but I will always be on board with a messy superheroine."

Critic Tessa Smith was more mixed, saying on Twitter, "Unfortunately, Supergirl is a mixed bag for me. As a fan of the comic, I was (perhaps) overly excited for the film adaptation. While Jason Momoa's Lobo & Milly Alcock shine, some adaptation choices and a bland villain keep it from greatness. It's, simply put, just fine."

Warner Bros. tried to make an ultraviolet R-rated "Lobo" movie for years, but Momoa always wanted to play the character, even before he suited up as Aquaman. For longtime fans, it's probably nice to hear that at least that element plays well.