First Reactions To Supergirl Have Critics Saying The Same Thing
The next entry in the new DC Universe is nearly upon us. Director James Gunn got things started in earnest with "Superman" last year. Now? It's Superman's cousin's turn, as "Supergirl" is making its way to a theater near you, and the first round of critical reactions to the movie have arrived online. Directed by Craig Gillespie ("Dumb Money"), critics are a little mixed on the movie overall, but they all seem to have a great deal of praise for the cast.
Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") leads the way as Kara Zor-El, with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman") on board as the villain Lobo. Alcock's Supergirl is a very different character than David Corenswet's Superman, which will help set the new movie apart. For whatever mixed feelings critics seem to have, they all agree that Alcock and Momoa were very well cast in their respective roles.
/Film's on BJ Colangelo shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying, "Milly Alcock is a fantastic Kara, and #Supergirl is an entertaining (and sometimes depressing) take on a 'True Grit' in space. Jason Momoa was born to play Lobo, and Eve Ridley shines as Ruthye. Some of the CGI is ugly, but I will always be on board with a messy superheroine."
Critic Tessa Smith was more mixed, saying on Twitter, "Unfortunately, Supergirl is a mixed bag for me. As a fan of the comic, I was (perhaps) overly excited for the film adaptation. While Jason Momoa's Lobo & Milly Alcock shine, some adaptation choices and a bland villain keep it from greatness. It's, simply put, just fine."
Warner Bros. tried to make an ultraviolet R-rated "Lobo" movie for years, but Momoa always wanted to play the character, even before he suited up as Aquaman. For longtime fans, it's probably nice to hear that at least that element plays well.
The first reactions to DC's Supergirl movie are a mixed bag
"Supergirl" is an adaptation of the comic book series "Woman of Tomorrow," with a script by Ana Nogueira, who is working on several other projects at DC Studios, including the "Teen Titans" movie.
"'Supergirl' is not at all what I was expecting," journalist Mike Ryan said on Twitter. "I, too, assumed "superhero space movie with needle drops" would have a similar tone to 'GOTG' or even 'Superman.' Instead it looks and plays more like a 'Mad Max' movie, with dirty worlds, gross villains and a self destructive hero."
"If you threw 'GOTG,' 'True Grit,' and 'Mad Max' into a DC blender, you'd get #Supergirl – a grimy, funny, yet surprisingly somber space adventure," ComicBook.com's Chris Killian said on Twitter. "Milly shines, especially when we get into Kara's tragic backstory, but Jason Momoa is having the fraggin' time of his life as Lobo."
The majority of the reactions to "Supergirl" seem to frame it as a mixed bag overall. Milly Alcock is roundly praised for her performance, but the movie is much more than any one character.
"#Supergirl soars at times through a scattered adventure at its best in moments of touching dialogue," said Brandon Davis on Twitter. "Kara's arc payoff could've benefited from better story structure, but Milly Alcock is great. Wanted to love it, liked it. Practical elements & Lobo are standouts!"
"I was mostly hopeful going in, even with a few reservations," said Nerd Rector's John Nguyen on Twitter. "I love Craig Gillespie's work, and I was excited to see Milly Alcock take on this role. But for me, #supergirl felt bland, and I left wishing she had been given stronger material to show what she can really do."
Will audiences be less mixed on Supergirl than critics?
The Film Frontier host Dan Marcus had one of the more roundly positive early reactions, taking to Twitter to say, "I was a big fan of 'Supergirl,' a lively, vivid, and entertaining superhero film with a lot of heart. Milly Alcock shines as the titular character, establishing she is a star. This has gorgeous cinematography, great humor, and stylish action. It's not perfect, but I had fun."
The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman was also very positive, saying on Twitter, "'Supergirl' is everything I wanted it to be. Girls can be messy and that rules! Kara isn't her cousin, and I really loved how this movie makes that clear. She's a different kind of hero and perfect in every way."
Plans for the new DC Universe have shifted since Warner Bros.' initial announcement, but "Supergirl" (originally titled "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow") was part of the plan from the beginning. She had a cameo in "Superman" and is set to appear in next year's "Man of Tomorrow," so there's a lot riding on this movie.
"#Supergirl is highly enjoyable," said Gizmodo's Germain Lussier on Twitter. "It doesn't quite have the resonance of 'Superman,' but it acts as both a perfect companion and follow-up to that movie with better characters and more complex relationships. It's also incredibly emotional, which makes the action hit even harder."
"Supergirl" is already looking like it might not fly very high at the box office. Warner Bros. and DC really needed solid word of mouth to help give the movie some momentum heading into opening weekend. We'll have to see how general audiences feel when they begin to see it shortly.
"Supergirl" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.