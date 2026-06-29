Why DC Fans Think A Former Batman Actor Would Be The Perfect Absolute Joker

The best-selling "Absolute Batman" comic is becoming an animated series, with writer Scott Snyder showrunning and lead artist/character designer Nick Dragotta producing. As comic book fans are wont to do (and I include myself in this statement), they're now armchair quarterbacking. Reddit threads fancasting a potential "Absolute Batman" adaptation had popped up before, and with the animated series on the way, there's renewed discussion.

In "Absolute Batman," Bruce Wayne is young and angry, a trash-talking brawler rather than a stoic, silently menacing Dark Knight. In new fancasting discussions, popular suggestions to voice "Absolute" Batman include Roger Craig Smith (who previously voiced a younger Batman in 2013 video game "Arkham Origins"), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), and Aleks Le (Daredevil in "Marvel Rivals"). Le's performance as the vengeful young Viking Thorfinn in "Vinland Saga" has the right energy for this Batman, and he's even recorded a fan-dub of himself as "Absolute" Batman.

Absolute Batman is what got me back into comics so I wanted to voice over a scene for fun! It's my own spin on this younger Bruce, while trying to give some lines a hint of that classic Kevin Conroy sound 🦇 I LOVE THIS SERIES IT GOES INSANELY HARD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YubX2WRcsH — Aleks Le | MARK 🐝 in INVINCIBLE VS (@AleksLeVO) December 10, 2025

But what about the villain of this story, Jack Grimm/the Joker? It's not just Mark Hamill's retirement from voicing the Joker that demands a new actor. "Absolute Batman" reframes a decades-long rivalry: the Joker is the one with all the money and power, while Batman is the chaos undermining that system. To complete that swap, "Absolute" Joker has a lot of classic Bruce Wayne's traits. He's an old-money billionaire with a double life, he has a secret cave beneath his Gotham mansion, and the Robins are his proteges. Dragotta's design sheet for "Absolute" Joker even notes he looks like a slightly more sinister Bruce Wayne.

As @MurdocksMother put it: "How funny would it be if they hired a previous Batman voice actor to play 'Absolute' Joker?" because that metatext would cement this merging of the Joker and the classical Bruce Wayne.