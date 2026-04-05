Mark Hamill Will Never Voice The Joker Again For A Tragic Reason
There's been a lot of great Joker performances over the years, but most Batman fans will always list Mark Hamill as their favorite Joker voice actor. In fact, if you're going to rank the best Joker voices, it's only fair to the others to leave Hamill off because he's the near uncontested No. 1.
Hamill had a 30-year run voicing the Joker, starting, of course, on 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series." Hamill was initially hired for a small role in the episode "Heart of Ice" as malicious businessman Ferris Boyle, but the original Joker actor — Tim Curry — wasn't working out. Hamill then got a chance to read for the Clown Prince of Crime, and his exuberant but chilling laugh won him the part.
But don't expect to hear Hamill playing the Joker again. Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman and Hamill's opposite ever since "Christmas with the Joker" (the first Joker episode of "Batman: The Animated Series," at least by production order), passed away in 2022. Colleagues and fans across the world mourned Conroy, Hamill very much included.
Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother.#RIPKevinConroy 💔 pic.twitter.com/THlaZ2uTSh
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 11, 2022
Just like Hamill is the best Joker, Conroy was the best Batman. And though Hamill burns with enthusiasm for playing the Joker, he's maintained since Conroy's passing that he's not interested in voicing the villain again without his scene partner. As Hamill told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025:
"When they'd asked [about a new project], 'Do you want to do the Joker?' My only question was, 'Is Kevin doing Batman?' If he's in, I don't even have to read it. I don't know whether they've tried to get me back, but my agent would know. But not to my knowledge. It's like with 'Star Wars.' You complete a role, you do your best, and when it's over, you let it go."
Mark Hamill's Joker is incomplete without Kevin Conroy's Batman
Mark Hamill isn't alone here. Will Friedle, the voice of Terry McGinnis (Batman II and protégé of Kevin Conroy's Bruce Wayne) said he doesn't want to do a "Batman Beyond" reunion without Conroy at the Animate! Columbus convention in 2025 (via Popverse):
"Three years ago, the answer would be, 'Oh my god, yes. Get me in front of the microphone right now.' Now that Kevin's gone, I don't know if I could do it again. I think they would need to recast both roles. Being Terry and not having him answer as Bruce, I don't think I could do it."
I agree this would be as weird as hearing Hamill's Joker facing off against a Batman who doesn't have Conroy's voice. (Like it was in the 2014 animated movie "Batman: Assault on Arkham" which had Conroy as Batman but Troy Baker voicing the Joker.) A villain like the Joker needs a hero to be a complete character, and Hamill's Joker has lost his perfect heroic foil.
Conroy's death adds sad subtext to one particular "Batman: The Animated Series" episode — "The Man Who Killed Batman," where lowly criminal Sid the Squid (Matt Frewer) seemingly gets lucky and kills Batman. The Joker is crestfallen that his nemesis is gone: "Without Batman, crime has no punchline."
While Hamill has put the Joker behind him, he's having a small career renaissance right now in live-action projects. He's joined horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan's troupe of actors, with appearances in the miniseries "The Fall of the House of Usher" and the film "The Life of Chuck." In 2025, he even played a villain in another Stephen King adaptation, "The Long Walk."
Mark Hamill is the Joker to Batman fans, but he's also much more.