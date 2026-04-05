Mark Hamill Will Never Voice The Joker Again For A Tragic Reason

There's been a lot of great Joker performances over the years, but most Batman fans will always list Mark Hamill as their favorite Joker voice actor. In fact, if you're going to rank the best Joker voices, it's only fair to the others to leave Hamill off because he's the near uncontested No. 1.

Hamill had a 30-year run voicing the Joker, starting, of course, on 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series." Hamill was initially hired for a small role in the episode "Heart of Ice" as malicious businessman Ferris Boyle, but the original Joker actor — Tim Curry — wasn't working out. Hamill then got a chance to read for the Clown Prince of Crime, and his exuberant but chilling laugh won him the part.

But don't expect to hear Hamill playing the Joker again. Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman and Hamill's opposite ever since "Christmas with the Joker" (the first Joker episode of "Batman: The Animated Series," at least by production order), passed away in 2022. Colleagues and fans across the world mourned Conroy, Hamill very much included.

Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother.#RIPKevinConroy 💔 pic.twitter.com/THlaZ2uTSh — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 11, 2022

Just like Hamill is the best Joker, Conroy was the best Batman. And though Hamill burns with enthusiasm for playing the Joker, he's maintained since Conroy's passing that he's not interested in voicing the villain again without his scene partner. As Hamill told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025: