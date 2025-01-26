Batman: The Animated Series Replaced Its 'Scary' Original Joker Actor

At this point, saying Mark Hamill is the definitive Joker is as redundant as saying Kevin Conroy is the definitive Batman. While every Bat-fan has their favorite performance of both character, Hamill and Conroy have enjoyed such enduring appeal as the Clown Prince of Crime and the Dark Knight, respectively, that since playing the roles in "Batman: The Animated Series" they have returned to the characters in everything from video games to animated movies and even live-action TV appearances.

But the original Fox Kids series is where an entire generation of '90s kids witnessed Conroy and Hamill's performances for the first time. Prior to its 1992 debut, there had never really been anything quite like the now-beloved animated series. Co-creators Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, along with a team of indispensable contributors that included writers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, crafted a show that appealed to kids without talking down to them. They infused their animated Batman series with an adult sensibility that ensured the show was unlike anything else on Fox Kids, or TV as a whole for that matter, at the time. From the "dark deco" art style to the sophisticated storytelling, and of course the voice performances, the series was a true outlier during its 1993-95 run.

But creating such a unique series took a lot of work. Aside from finding the right mix of design elements to create the show's heady aesthetic, Timm and co. didn't exactly just stumble onto the perfect voice actors — at least when it came to the Joker. While Conroy nailed his Batman audition, the Joker voice actor took a little more time to pin down. This resulted in a process that originally saw the character played by another famous big screen actor: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" star Tim Curry, who gave the Clown Prince of Crime a more imposing, sinister tone. Ultimately, of course, Curry was replaced with Hamill, who almost said "no" to the role of the Joker, but whose vocal performance became nothing short of legendary.