William Shatner's First Show After Star Trek Was A Failed Western Series

As any Trekkie will tell you, NBC's decision to cancel "Star Trek" after its third and final season in 1969 was an incredibly short-sighted call, especially in hindsight. To be fair, the series was not cheap. Nor was it entirely unknown, as a fan letter-writing campaign successfully secured the show's renewal for a third season after it faced cancellation following the second. Yet the fact that the show became even more popular after years in syndication, leading to its being mounted as a long-running film franchise, is as good an example as any that some series deserve time to build an audience before they start paying dividends. It's a lesson that some present-day executives (*cough* Netflix *cough*) would do well to heed.

That said, there are many instances where a series just can't find its footing and doesn't manage to make it. That's the case with "Barbary Coast," the first show to star William Shatner after his leading role as Captain James T. Kirk on "Star Trek." "Barbary Coast" only lasted 13 episodes, airing on ABC from September 8, 1975, to January 9, 1976, following a backdoor pilot movie (directed by none other than Bill Bixby of "The Incredible Hulk" fame) that aired on May 4th of '75. The series was a western-spy hybrid, following the shenanigans of government agent Jeff Cable (Shatner) and his pal, conman Cash Conover (Doug McClure in the series, Dennis Cole in the pilot film), who owns a casino on the titular San Francisco coast in the 1870s. Despite Shatner's presence, a cast and crew with a solid television pedigree, and an enjoyable premise, "Barbary Coast" failed to catch on with audiences, proving that successful art is as much alchemy as it is science.