Why Netflix Canceled The Boroughs After One Season

Sky-high critical acclaim (including Stephen King's personal recommendation), a starry ensemble cast, and a home at the biggest and most profitable streamer on Earth apparently isn't enough to save a TV series from getting the axe. The cast and crew behind "The Boroughs" learned this lesson the hard way, unfortunately, as news recently broke (per Deadline) that the Netflix show will come to an end after just one single season. The production came from executive producers (and Netflix darlings) the Duffer brothers and certainly shared a lot in common with the "Stranger Things" juggernaut, as "The Boroughs" was essentially pitched as a group of senior citizens banding together to save their New Mexico community from some supernatural threat.

The disappointing — and rather unexpected — development comes only three years after we first learned that "The Boroughs" was happening in the first place, with creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (of "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" fame) leading the charge. The show debuted in May of this year to overwhelmingly positive reviews, earning a sterling 97% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, and stars the likes of Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Jena Malone, Geena Davis, Denis O'Hare, and plenty more. By all rights, Netflix should've had its ready-made replacement to "Stranger Things" all set.

Reality, however, paints a very different picture. According to Deadline, there were plans to renew the series and potentially even greenlight another two full seasons filmed back to back. Instead, Netflix went in a very different direction for a very familiar reason: flagging viewership. Combined with the show's exorbitant budget, the writing was soon on the wall, and the fate of "The Boroughs" was largely sealed.