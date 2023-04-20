Supernatural Mystery The Boroughs Coming To Netflix From Stranger Things And Dark Crystal Creators

After the huge success of "Stranger Things," it's no surprise Netflix would want to stay in business with the Duffer Brothers. And as that show heads toward its highly anticipated conclusion, the duo is revving up future projects for the streamer.

When Netflix signed Matt and Ross Duffer to a nine-figure deal last year, one of the projects they were attached to was a mysterious science fiction series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the guys behind Netflix's beloved, canceled-too-soon fantasy epic "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance." Today, we finally have more information about that project.

The eight-episode series is called "The Boroughs," and it sounds like it could be tonally similar to "Stranger Things" despite having a completely different setting and group of characters. Here's the official logline:

In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have ... time.

The Duffers are executive producing alongside Hilary Leavitt for their new company Upside Down Pictures, which focuses on telling "stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism." Addiss and Matthews will executive produce and serve as the showrunners.

"While the heroes in 'The Boroughs' have a few more years on them than the kids from 'Stranger Things,' they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can't wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching," the Duffers said in a statement. Meanwhile, Addiss and Matthews said they couldn't wait for the world to "unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of 'The Boroughs.'"