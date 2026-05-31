Stephen King Has Given Netflix's Latest Sci-Fi Series A Glowing Review
I'm starting to wonder if there's anything Stephen King doesn't like. Sure, he's probably keeping his negative opinions to himself, but the author has already advertised his love for a horror series with a 32% Rotten Tomatoes score and apparently couldn't get enough of the new Jason Statham actioner, "Shelter," calling it "terrific" (via Bluesky). That said, King does hate the only movie he ever directed, so maybe he's only truly critical when it comes to himself. Regardless, we now have another recommendation from the master of horror, and this time it's for a sci-fi series about a retirement home.
These days, King seems to spend all his time on social media and/or watching the latest movies and TV shows — and why the heck not. If I'd amassed a fortune becoming the pre-eminent horror author of my generation I'd spend my days working through the Netflix queue, too. Now, after having praised the streamer's harrowing "Lord of the Flies" adaptation, it seems King has imbibed yet another Netflix series in "The Boroughs," and he's similarly impressed.
Over on Bluesky, the writer praised "The Boroughs" as "an absolute delight" and recommended bingeing the series, adding, "It's actually worth it." The thrilling new series from the creators of "Stranger Things" stars Alfred Molina as a retiree who discover a supernatural threat to his retirement home. You might not have known you needed such a show, but King is here to spread the good word.
The Boroughs is like a retirement home version of Stranger Things
"Stranger Things" was such a massive hit that it crossed over into cultural phenomenon territory long ago. "The Boroughs," which "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer executive produced, isn't destined for anything like that. But that doesn't mean it's not worth a watch. Take Stephen King's word for it: this series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews ("The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance") is a grand old time, especially if you're looking for that blend of heart and horror that "Stranger Things" did so well.
The show follows Alfred Molina's Sam Cooper as he joins the titular retirement community following the death of his wife. The Albuquerque-based facility initially feels like a prison to its new arrival, but alongside his fellow residents, including Renee (Geena Davis) and Jack (Bill Pullman), Sam soon discovers a dark, otherworldly secret that quickly makes his retirement years a lot more interesting, not to mention perilous. Underneath the horror elements, "The Boroughs" is an exploration of the idea that our twilight years don't necessarily have to be spent somberly reflecting on our shortcomings and regrets, which ultimately gives it an uplifting aspect.
On top of a stellar cast and hopeful message, there are plenty of great needle drops in this series, which has thus far managed to rack up an impressive 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're looking for shows like "Stranger Things," or even just want something decent to watch that's a little more memorable than your standard streaming fare, heed King's words and give "The Boroughs" a go.