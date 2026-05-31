Stephen King Has Given Netflix's Latest Sci-Fi Series A Glowing Review

I'm starting to wonder if there's anything Stephen King doesn't like. Sure, he's probably keeping his negative opinions to himself, but the author has already advertised his love for a horror series with a 32% Rotten Tomatoes score and apparently couldn't get enough of the new Jason Statham actioner, "Shelter," calling it "terrific" (via Bluesky). That said, King does hate the only movie he ever directed, so maybe he's only truly critical when it comes to himself. Regardless, we now have another recommendation from the master of horror, and this time it's for a sci-fi series about a retirement home.

These days, King seems to spend all his time on social media and/or watching the latest movies and TV shows — and why the heck not. If I'd amassed a fortune becoming the pre-eminent horror author of my generation I'd spend my days working through the Netflix queue, too. Now, after having praised the streamer's harrowing "Lord of the Flies" adaptation, it seems King has imbibed yet another Netflix series in "The Boroughs," and he's similarly impressed.

Over on Bluesky, the writer praised "The Boroughs" as "an absolute delight" and recommended bingeing the series, adding, "It's actually worth it." The thrilling new series from the creators of "Stranger Things" stars Alfred Molina as a retiree who discover a supernatural threat to his retirement home. You might not have known you needed such a show, but King is here to spread the good word.