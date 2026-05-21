Stranger Things' Creators Have A Thrilling New Sci-Fi Show Streaming On Netflix

The Duffer Brothers rose to fame with "Stranger Things," a Netflix sci-fi horror series about unlikely young heroes protecting a small town from a supernatural threat. The concept resonated with viewers, as "Stranger Things" was a massive hit that took over the world. Sadly, the Hellfire Club's adventures are over, but the Duffers are back on Netflix with "The Boroughs," a spooky series that puts a fresh spin on the "Stranger Things" formula.

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, "The Boroughs" follows a group of senior citizens who must protect their retirement community from a mysterious force. The residents include Jack (Bill Pullman), a former weatherman with sleeping problems, and Sam (Alfred Molina), a retired widow who views the community as a prison. Not exactly the type of folks you associate with fighting evil — not unless you're like me and "Bubba Ho-Tep" lives rent-free in your head every single day.

The Duffers only serve as producers on "The Boroughs," but it evokes their "Stranger Things" sensibilities thanks to its underdog story, sci-fi elements, humor, memorable needle drops, and heart. If you are looking to fill the void left behind by "Stranger Things" on the heels of the show's fifth and final season, then look no further. Be that as it may, though, "The Boroughs" has enough going on to stand out as its own unique entity.