Stranger Things' Creators Have A Thrilling New Sci-Fi Show Streaming On Netflix
The Duffer Brothers rose to fame with "Stranger Things," a Netflix sci-fi horror series about unlikely young heroes protecting a small town from a supernatural threat. The concept resonated with viewers, as "Stranger Things" was a massive hit that took over the world. Sadly, the Hellfire Club's adventures are over, but the Duffers are back on Netflix with "The Boroughs," a spooky series that puts a fresh spin on the "Stranger Things" formula.
Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, "The Boroughs" follows a group of senior citizens who must protect their retirement community from a mysterious force. The residents include Jack (Bill Pullman), a former weatherman with sleeping problems, and Sam (Alfred Molina), a retired widow who views the community as a prison. Not exactly the type of folks you associate with fighting evil — not unless you're like me and "Bubba Ho-Tep" lives rent-free in your head every single day.
The Duffers only serve as producers on "The Boroughs," but it evokes their "Stranger Things" sensibilities thanks to its underdog story, sci-fi elements, humor, memorable needle drops, and heart. If you are looking to fill the void left behind by "Stranger Things" on the heels of the show's fifth and final season, then look no further. Be that as it may, though, "The Boroughs" has enough going on to stand out as its own unique entity.
The Boroughs is about the adventures of growing old
"Stranger Things" is essentially a show about young people coming of age, with the Hellfire Club's monster battles representing their journey into young adulthood. The "Stranger Things" finale doesn't even kill off any main characters, allowing the young heroes to move on and truly begin their lives afterward. On the flip side, "The Boroughs" is about characters who've lived entire lives, but that doesn't mean they should sit around waiting to die.
The central theme of "The Boroughs" is that life can always be full of adventure, even for those of us who are old and grey. This idea is best exemplified through Sam's journey, as he joins the community as a broken man following his wife's death. He doesn't know how to move on, but dealing with all the supernatural hocus pocus gives him some vigor.
"The Boroughs" is really the ultimate Netflix show, as it combines elements of "Stranger Things" with "A Man on the Inside" — a compelling mystery series set within the confines of an old folk's home. The streamer knows what its audience likes, so why change things? Fortunately, "The Boroughs" is a fun addition to the wheelhouse, and its 92% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that it's already gaining some fans.