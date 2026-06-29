People love Batman. Ever since breaking out of comic book nerd culture into the mainstream, the story of a psychologically tortured billionaire socialite who masks his furtive, psychopathic tendencies by using his fortune to dress as a bat and build advanced gadgets to fight crime has enraptured fans for many reasons, from the inherent power fantasy of heroism to sharp observations on justice and renegade law enforcement. Studios recognize the power he wields too, as Batman holds the Guinness World Record for the most adaptations of any comic book character in live-action films.

That leaves plenty of room for differing opinions about the character's portrayal, since the world record doesn't even account for animated films. But this list sure will, as we're looking at the highest-rated Batman films on IMDb across any film medium (and for your pleasure, we already have a list of the live-action Batman movies ranked from worst to best). This will give us one of the more objective insights into how fans and general audiences receive the different Batman properties, and which adventures of the Caped Crusader have spoken to them most after decades of diverse interpretations.

Here are the 10 best Batman movies of all time, according to IMDb.