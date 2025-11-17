Why Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins Was Designed As A Solo Movie, Not A Trilogy Starter

Although Christopher Nolan's Batman films are largely referred to as the Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan himself took each movie one at a time. When he was asked in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter if he'd known he was "signing up for multiple films" when he agreed to make 2005's "Batman Begins," Nolan replied, "No, not at all. I only had a deal to do the one film." He continued:

"Privately, ourselves, we started to put together a vague idea of where a second and third film were going, and then I immediately shot them down. I was like, 'You know what? You've got to put everything into the one movie and just try and make a great movie because you may not get this chance again.' [...] And then, when it succeeded, we were able to think about, 'OK, what would we do in a sequel?'"

"Batman Begins" is almost completely self-contained, save for one brief scene at the end where it teases the Joker's appearance in a follow-up. The movie's final act is probably the biggest indicator of this: Not only is half of Gotham plunged into a poisonous mist that causes intense hallucinations, but Bruce Wayne himself (Christian Bale) even crashes a metro train into a building, causing an untold amount of property damage.

This is a stark contrast to, say, the Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" trilogy, which deliberately keeps the stakes low with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and then escalates them throughout the sequels. "Homecoming" also saves a romance between Holland's web-slinger and his love interest, MJ (Zendaya), for the next film, whereas "Batman Begins" fully explores Bruce's relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Rachel Dawes (Katie Holmes). In other words, "Homecoming" plays the long game, but "Batman Begins" is only interested in being a standalone epic.