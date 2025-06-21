All 6 Marvel Movies With Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Ranked

Although Tom Holland didn't make his debut as Peter Parker until Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will surely go down as one of its biggest stars — right alongside Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, and Chris Hemsworth. Across a trilogy of solo films and appearances in three major team-up movies (yes, I know "Civil War" is part of the Captain America series, but come on), he's made a case for himself as the best to ever play Spider-Man on the big screen, though Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire still have their supporters, of course.

With the official announcement that a new Holland "Spider-Man" movie titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is on the way, it's as good a time as any to look back at what he's already done. For the purposes of this ranking, we're taking into account both the films as independent entities and their use of Spider-Man. That doesn't mean that a movie featuring very little Spidey will automatically go to the bottom of the list, but it will be a factor in our considerations.

Fortunately, Tom Holland has had a pretty good track record in the MCU, dodging the worst entries while appearing in several of the absolute best.