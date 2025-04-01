Tom Holland Wishes He Could Change One Thing About His Spider-Man Casting

Spider-Man has a long and varied film history. The first Spider-Man movies were recuts of the 1977 TV series "The Amazing Spider-Man," and starred Nicholas Hammond as the title hero, a man who could climb walls and swing through the streets of New York on homemade webs projected from his wrists. In 1978, there was a Japanese Spider-Man film based on the Toei TV series, starring Shinji Tōdō as a robot-controlling version of the hero. Better known to American audiences are the three big-budget Spider-Man blockbusters that Sam Raimi directed between 2002 and 2007. Those films starred Tobey Maguire. Raimi's films were followed by two movies in rebooted continuity called "The Amazing Spider-Man," starring Andrew Garfield. When the second of his films tanked, Sony (who held the films rights to Spider-Man) decided to move away from that continuity and co-produce an even newer version of Spider-Man, folding the character into Disney's already-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. That version is played by Tom Holland.

Holland began playing Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. The actor was 19 years old. He has since reprised the role for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: Far from Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It's been a lucrative role for Holland, and plans are afoot to include him in further MCU projects. "No Way Home" in particular was a banner moment for Spider-Man fans, as a multiverse plot conceit allowed Holland to interact on-screen with both Garfield and Maguire, also playing their Spider-Men iterations.

While Holland has been grateful for the opportunity to play a famous comic book character in a series of ultra-hit films, he does have a personal regret. In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that his youthful enthusiasm for the Spider-Man job had him overlooking the fact that he was replacing Garfield, whose "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" had only recently bombed. Holland wishes he had reached out to Garfield to apologize for usurping his throne.

