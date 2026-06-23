Gilligan's Island Guest Star Roman Gabriel Loved One Thing About His Brief Appearance

Throughout its three-year run and subsequent follow-up TV movies, "Gilligan's Island" had some great guest stars. Comedian Don Rickles managed to make The Professor actor Russell Johnson lose his cool, and the castaways once welcomed the entire Harlem Globetrotters team in their final TV movie. Those weren't the only athletes to visit the isle, either. In 1966, then-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel (who later played for the Philadelphia Eagles) appeared on the show, and it seems his favorite part was meeting Dawn Wells.

As beloved as the "Gilligan's Island" cast were, every now and then they needed help carrying the sitcom across its three seasons. In fact, it became a bit of a joke that, despite the crew of the S.S. Minnow being stranded on a remote Pacific island, they were frequently visited by all manner of guests, with the writers finding ever more absurd and unlikely excuses to bring in new arrivals. A young Kurt Russell, for example, shows up in Season 1, apparently having been on the island for some time and developing the ability to mimic English when he hears it.

When Gabriel appeared on the 1966 episode "Topsy-Turvey," he found himself in the somewhat questionable role of a tribal head-hunter who arrives on the island alongside Eddie Little Sky and Allen Jaffe. The first Filipino-American quarterback in the NFL, who also played college football for the NC State Wolfpack, basically had to hunt the castaways for half an hour as they escaped their pursuers in increasingly ridiculous ways. But it seems Gabriel was less concerned with his storyline than with having the chance to meet one member of the cast in particular.