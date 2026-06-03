Gilligan's Island Fans (Almost) Unanimously Agree This Is The Sitcom's Best Character

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Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" is, one could argue, a seminal text of American utopia. As we have covered in the pages of /Film before, the political dimension of "Gilligan's Island" was mentioned explicitly in Paul A. Cantor's 2001 book "Gilligan Unbound: Pop Culture in the Age of Globalization," which pointed out that the seven stranded castaways on the titular Isle could stand in for various classes of postwar American life. There was a member of the intelligentsia, two members of the bourgeoisie, a farmer, an artist, and two middle-class laborers. When thrust together, these characters got along. They weren't necessarily friends — they bickered constantly — but there was no threat of death or war. When removed from society, every class will indeed learn to get along and survive together. There is an optimistic bent to the show's premise.

Gilligan (Bob Denver) was the title character, and clearly the most important character on the show./ He was possessed of a clumsy, childlike wonder, and a level of guilelessness that constantly got him into trouble. Despite his canny ability to foul up everyone's plans, people liked Gilligan, treating him like a toddler they needed to raise. When ranking the characters for /Film, Gilligan ranked #1. Meanwhile, Ginger (Tina Louise) was ranked #2 for her talents as a psychiatrist and her actorly ability to adapt to a desperate situation.

Fans on Reddit, however, disagree with this ranking. When asked which of their characters was their favorite in an informal poll, Reddit came out in defense of the fresh-faced farmer Mary Ann (Dawn Wells). Some pollsters offered opinions on the matter, but mostly just noted that Mary Ann was their favorite and left it at that.