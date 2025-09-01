John Wayne Suffered A Life-Long Injury Shooting This Forgotten Western

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1969, John Wayne delivered what would prove to be his only Oscar-winning performance as U.S. Marshal Reuben J. "Rooster" Cogburn in Henry Hathaway's "True Grit." Though Wayne was far from confident going into "True Grit" (he'd just come off one of his worst films with "The Green Berets"), the movie not only proved a critical hit but also a commercial one, earning big box office returns and revitalizing the Duke's career at a time when he was in serious jeopardy of becoming irrelevant.

Had Wayne missed out on "True Grit," he would have only starred in one other film in 1969: "The Undefeated." The former debuted in June of that year, followed by "The Undefeated" in November, but while one would earn the Duke his first Academy Award win, the other would be largely overlooked (though not as quickly forgotten as the John Wayne movie that left a tragic legacy). As such, "The Undefeated would have almost certainly hastened the star's descent into irrelevancy, which considering the film took a significant physical toll on the aging actor, would have been a real disaster.

Luckily, he had "True Grit" to help keep him afloat. Even more lucky, however, is the fact that Wayne actually shot "The Undefeated" after wrapping on Henry Hathaway's film, which means he avoided injuring himself ahead of delivering his Oscar-winning performance. Still, the battering he took on "The Undefeated" bothered him right up until his death a decade later.