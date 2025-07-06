The Movie Stunt That Almost Killed John Wayne Before His Rise To Fame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long before he became arguably the most famous actor in the world, John Wayne started his career by literally knocking over director John Ford. Given how Ford would go on to treat Wayne and many other actors on set, it's quite satisfying to know Duke managed to get in a good hit on the director before he was subjected to the man's penchant for emasculating his male stars. Despite their contentious relationship (which didn't seem to sour Wayne on Ford in the end), the filmmaker clearly saw something in Wayne, as evidenced by the fact he was largely responsible for kickstarting his acting career.

The director first encountered the young USC student lugging around props on a set back in the mid-1920s, and cast Wayne in 1928's "Hangman's House," in which he played a spectator at a horse race (though he didn't have any lines). Wayne would have to wait until 1939's "Stagecoach" to actually star in a major Ford picture and break into the big leagues, and between 1926 and that major starring role, the actor famously made his living starring in multiple low-budget Western productions. But that wasn't all Wayne was up to while he waited for his first starring role in an "A" picture. The young actor's filmography is full of small-budget romantic dramas and even the odd biblical epic, such as "Noah's Ark," which debuted the same year as "Hangman's House."

This part-talkie epic disaster outing was directed by Michael Curtiz from a story by Darryl F. Zanuck. The writer would later co-found 20th Century Fox (as it was known before the Disney/Fox merger of 2019) and become one of Hollywood's most notable creeps, very much helping to establish the seedy casting couch convention that remains one of the industry's most shameful contributions to culture. (He also offered to pay $25,000 of his own money just to shave Gregory Peck's face, but I digress.)

"Noah's Ark" was a retelling of the biblical tale alongside a story set during World War I. Dolores Costello and George O'Brien appear in both stories as a couple whose love is threatened by the arrival of World War I in the modern tale, and the biblical deluge in the other. Aside from that rather unorthodox conceit, the movie is memorable for a much more upsetting reason in that it resulted in the deaths of three extras, the maiming of another, and the crippling of half a dozen more. It also nearly killed John Wayne.