Iconic TV Director James Burrows Was Responsible For The Most Important Big Bang Theory Episode
There's hardly a television series out there that hasn't been touched in some way, shape, or form by the late, great James Burrows. The vaunted artist sadly passed away at the age of 85 after cementing a prolific career, guiding countless shows to success — from "Taxi" to "Cheers" to "Frasier" to "Friends" to "Will & Grace" and beyond. But no book on Burrows' contributions to the medium would be complete without making note of his work on one of the biggest of them all. "The Big Bang Theory" may not seem like the typical sitcom that would have the director's fingerprints on it, but his sole credit on the series just so happens to be attached to the most pivotal one: the pilot episode.
One would be forgiven for presuming that the legacy of "The Big Bang Theory" faced a bit of an uphill battle with its famously reshot pilot, but Burrows was the one who set the CBS show on a path to greatness. Plenty of internet ink has been spilled regarding all the changes made from the original pilot to the one that ultimately set the mold for creator Chuck Lorre's smash hit. Burrows was uniquely positioned as the director behind both attempts, which he didn't shy away from addressing over the years.
In a career retrospective with The Hollywood Reporter, Burrows previously looked back at his work on both versions of the pilot:
"The original conception was, the boys were walking down the street and they met a hooker who was destitute and crying. And they took her in and she was to live with them. And that concept didn't work. So, they did it again with Johnny [Galecki] and Jimmy [Parsons], and brought in two more nerds and a sweet girl across the hall. And the rest is history."
James Burrows had a gracious perspective on the success of The Big Bang Theory
Not that James Burrows himself would claim any such glory as far as "The Big Bang Theory" is concerned, mind you. The late director stepped away from the CBS series after his work on the pilot without directing another episode during its 12-season run (though he would remain a mainstay on several other Chuck Lorre productions, such as "Two and a Half Men" and "Mike and Molly"). But when asked about his experience by THR, Burrows graciously demurred at the time and heaped praise on the writers and stars of the show:
"I wish I could take more credit for that show. The writing is extraordinary, but it's also a tribute to those actors — to Johnny and Jimmy, who create this Sam and Diane relationship. They're the glue that drives that show."
In addition to Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons, of course, "The Big Bang Theory" wouldn't have been the same without Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard, and Kunal Nayyar as Raj. Together, the group would go on to be the lynchpin behind one of the most successful and highest-rated shows in TV history ... but there's no denying that it all began with a James Burrow director credit (twice over, in fact) that set the foundation for something special. A giant of the industry may no longer be with us, but his work will continue to live on for years to come.