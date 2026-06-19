Iconic TV Director James Burrows Was Responsible For The Most Important Big Bang Theory Episode

There's hardly a television series out there that hasn't been touched in some way, shape, or form by the late, great James Burrows. The vaunted artist sadly passed away at the age of 85 after cementing a prolific career, guiding countless shows to success — from "Taxi" to "Cheers" to "Frasier" to "Friends" to "Will & Grace" and beyond. But no book on Burrows' contributions to the medium would be complete without making note of his work on one of the biggest of them all. "The Big Bang Theory" may not seem like the typical sitcom that would have the director's fingerprints on it, but his sole credit on the series just so happens to be attached to the most pivotal one: the pilot episode.

One would be forgiven for presuming that the legacy of "The Big Bang Theory" faced a bit of an uphill battle with its famously reshot pilot, but Burrows was the one who set the CBS show on a path to greatness. Plenty of internet ink has been spilled regarding all the changes made from the original pilot to the one that ultimately set the mold for creator Chuck Lorre's smash hit. Burrows was uniquely positioned as the director behind both attempts, which he didn't shy away from addressing over the years.

In a career retrospective with The Hollywood Reporter, Burrows previously looked back at his work on both versions of the pilot: