It's 2025 And I Just Watched The Big Bang Theory Pilot For The First Time - Here Are My Honest Thoughts

My partner is one of those people who finds a show she likes and just blasts through episodes back-to-back, season after season, watching little else until it's done. It drives me up the wall at times because I'm more of a movie guy. I'll look at a season of 10 one-hour episodes where we still don't know the outcome (and might never if the show gets canceled) and see it as a missed opportunity to watch five films where I'll actually find out what happens in the end. But it even took my partner a very long time to crack through all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory," which meant there was a never-ending stretch when the show was just always on when we were at home together.

The episodes all started to run together after a while, but I definitely didn't hate it the way a lot of people out there seem to. I guess we dropped in sometime around season 2 or 3, and I got a cozy feeling from the old-school format with the laugh track and the familiar set-up of flatmates and neighbors living across the hall. It struck me as a show that got more high on its own supply the longer it ran and the more successful it got, just like many other wildly popular shows tend to after a while. As a result, I found the characters increasingly insufferable, especially Sheldon; I also got the sense that Jim Parsons was becoming ever aware of his stardom and was milking the hell out of his shtick. So, I tuned out and did something else whenever my partner was churning through the later seasons.

Skip forward a decade or so, and I thought I'd escaped "The Big Bang Theory," only for my kids (now 8 and 10) to get hooked on the "Young Sheldon" spin-off on Netflix. At first glance, I found it insufferable too, but I was mildly intrigued by how very different it looks from the original show, appearing more like a coming-of-age comedy-drama than a classic multi-camera sitcom filmed in front of a live audience. Somewhere, during one of the interminable episodes of the prequel show, it occurred to me that I didn't know how either series actually started. So, I trudged back to the pilot episode of "The Big Bang Theory" to see how it plays today. Here are my honest thoughts.