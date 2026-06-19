James Burrows, TV Legend Of Friends, Cheers, And Will & Grace Fame, Dead At 85

James Burrows, the most brilliant and influential television director of the last 52 years, has died at the age of 85. Per a statement from his family, he "passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family." The statement continues, "For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world."

We don't often talk about sitcom directors as auteurs (like we do with filmmakers), but when you're the driving multi-camera force behind all-timers like "Cheers," "The Bob Newhart Show," "Taxi," "Will & Grace," and "Friends," we should unquestionably make an exception. According to the prominent television critic Alan Sepinwall, Burrows directed over 50 pilots. "He was THE guy to get if you were doing multi-cam," wrote Sepinwall on Bluesky. Even as a young TV viewer, I just knew that when I saw Burrows' name in the credits, laughs were on the way. Later on, I began to appreciate his unerring sense for comedic timing. Was he fortunate to work with murderer's row ensembles? Absolutely. But he had a say in bringing them together and a knack for capitalizing on their strengths and bringing us joy. The world would be a laughter desert without Burrows plying his mirthful trade, and the industry, particularly his successors and proteges, are forever in his debt.