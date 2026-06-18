Toy Story 5 Ending Explained: How The Toys Take On Tech - And Who Comes Out On Top

Whoa there, cowboy: This article contains major spoilers for "Toy Story 5."

Hear that noise? It's the sound of audiences around the world marching into theaters and turning "Toy Story 5" into the biggest box-office hit of the year so far. Moviegoers clearly still have unfinished business with the Pixar franchise that started it all for the acclaimed animation studio, which has now spanned enough time for fans of the first film to grow up and have kids of their own. While those of my generation found that "Toy Story 3" ended things on a perfect note, the show has continued to go on and find new ways to appeal to even younger demographics.

"Toy Story 5" is the ultimate example of this kids movement, as the series fully embraces its age and attempts to reckon with its place in a modern world that has moved beyond the need for old-fashioned toys. Sound familiar? This theme of moving on and finding purpose has been ingrained in the property since its very beginning, but this latest sequel finds new and nuanced ways to reach its heartwarming conclusion. Our toys' awkward and ill-fitting human Bonnie (voiced by Scarlett Spears) finally overcomes her shyness and fear of reaching out to others to make a genuine connection with her kindred spirit, country girl Blaze (Mykal-Michelle Harris). As the music swells and the two girls bond over playing with toys both new and old, don't expect a dry eye in the house.

Still, it would've been awfully easy to build to a climax where "nostalgia" beats "new" and trusty toys triumph over tech. That's not what happens, however, and the ending truly grapples with how each can coexist and improve children's lives — if done carefully. In the end, toys take on tech ... and both win.