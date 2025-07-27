Toy Story 3 Showed One Character's Fate In An Easter Egg You May Have Missed

There aren't too many perfect movie trilogies in the history of cinema. Personally, I think Sergio Leone's epic Dollar Trilogy is the epitome, alongside the first three Matt Damon-led Bourne films, and I'm sure many would argue that both Peter Jackson's legendary "The Lord of the Rings" movies and the original "Star Wars" trilogy belong in the category, too. Similarly, although the franchise eventually continued on after their release à la "Bourne," Pixar's first three "Toy Story" films are about as superb as it gets. Indeed, the "Toy Story" property always managed to keep improving and becoming a little better over the course of its first 15 years. That's an achievement not many trilogies can wholeheartedly claim.

The fact these flicks are actually animated features mainly aimed at kids — though we all know it's the adults/parents who cry the most watching them, myself included — somehow makes their accomplishment even greater. Why is that? Well, I could probably give you a dozen reasons, but the strongest one is that Pixar always treats its audience with heartfelt maturity. It's evident (especially after its more recent features like "Soul" and "Elemental") that the animation studio is trying to appeal to and steal the heart of older viewers, and it does so with a pretty high success rate. The "Toy Story" franchise is undeniably a champion at that, largely because an entire generation grew up watching and idolizing the friendship between Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the rest of Andy's (John Morris) beloved toys, and we cherish each film with an undying nostalgia.

"Toy Story 3" is the sublime culmination of that because it marks the end of childhood, serving as a bittersweet and heartbreaking goodbye that all of us had to go through at one point. And it often does so with subtle yet thoughtful call-backs, including the brief return of a character that many folks likely hadn't even thought about since 1995.