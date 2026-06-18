Jackass: Best And Last Will Set An Unwanted Box Office Record For The Franchise

The wild era of guys being dudes is coming to a close. Johnny Knoxville and the gang are getting ready to say goodbye as "Jackass: Best and Last" will bring 25 years of insane stunts to an end. While they have made threats in the past, this is truly being billed as the final installment in the franchise. It remains to be seen if it will be a high note in terms of what's on screen, but it looks like it's going to be a low note so far as the box office is concerned.

Directed by franchise shepherd Jeff Tremaine, "Jackass: Best and Last" is currently eyeing a debut in the $14 to $19 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Even at the high end of current projections, that will be an all-time low for the franchise. 2002's "Jackass: The Movie," which first made the leap to the big screen from MTV, opened to $22.7 million en route to just shy of $80 million worldwide.

It's also not too far off from 2022's "Jackass Forever," which won the weekend box office with $23 million on its way to $80.5 million worldwide. The good news for Paramount is that it hardly matters, as these movies tend to be made on the cheap. "Jackass Forever" cost just $10 million to make, meaning it was highly profitable. Given that "Best and Last" isn't even all-new footage, it's hard to imagine it costing much more than that.

Paramount is billing the movie as "one final fling at the big screen." It features some all-new stunts alongside "the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past." It's also dubbed "a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you've come to love and expect from these idiots."