Jackass: Best And Last Will Set An Unwanted Box Office Record For The Franchise
The wild era of guys being dudes is coming to a close. Johnny Knoxville and the gang are getting ready to say goodbye as "Jackass: Best and Last" will bring 25 years of insane stunts to an end. While they have made threats in the past, this is truly being billed as the final installment in the franchise. It remains to be seen if it will be a high note in terms of what's on screen, but it looks like it's going to be a low note so far as the box office is concerned.
Directed by franchise shepherd Jeff Tremaine, "Jackass: Best and Last" is currently eyeing a debut in the $14 to $19 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Even at the high end of current projections, that will be an all-time low for the franchise. 2002's "Jackass: The Movie," which first made the leap to the big screen from MTV, opened to $22.7 million en route to just shy of $80 million worldwide.
It's also not too far off from 2022's "Jackass Forever," which won the weekend box office with $23 million on its way to $80.5 million worldwide. The good news for Paramount is that it hardly matters, as these movies tend to be made on the cheap. "Jackass Forever" cost just $10 million to make, meaning it was highly profitable. Given that "Best and Last" isn't even all-new footage, it's hard to imagine it costing much more than that.
Paramount is billing the movie as "one final fling at the big screen." It features some all-new stunts alongside "the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past." It's also dubbed "a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you've come to love and expect from these idiots."
Jackass: Best and Last can still be profitable for Paramount
In essence, this film is like the "Jackass" greatest hits album, with some new material to go along with some old stuff as a celebration of what the crew has accomplished over the last 25 years. For that reason, it's hard to expect that it would make as much money as an all-new movie. At the same time, hardcore fans and the loyal audience will undoubtedly turn up to send the franchise off.
This can still be a very profitable venture for Paramount. It's a low-risk/high-reward prospect, with one of the few comedy franchises that has actually worked at the box office in recent years. "Scary Movie" recently secured a future for that franchise with a bigger-than-expected opening, which could bode well for "Jackass," especially since that movie opened against "Masters of the Universe" and performed far better. Similarly, "Best and Last" will be opening against DC's "Supergirl."
It also doesn't hurt that the film should be able to work as counterprogramming. "Toy Story 5" is going to post the biggest box office opening of 2026 so far and will undoubtedly hold well in its second weekend, but that's absolutely going for a different audience. Similarly, "Minions & Monsters," "Evil Dead Burn," and the live-action "Moana" don't present much of a direct threat.
All of the "Jackass" movies have been very profitable at the box office. They're cheap to produce and the audience is loyal. Even if this winds up as the lowest-grossing entry in the series by a considerable margin, it should still prove to be a good investment. Going out on a high note commercially isn't necessary to make this movie a hit.
"Jackass: Best and Last" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.