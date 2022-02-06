Jackass Forever Wins The Weekend Box Office With $23.5 Million Opening

Despite being in it's eighth weekend in theaters, Marvel Studio's multiverse-spanning Spider-sequel starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Battalion, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx is still quite the contender as it continues to wall-crawl its way up the box office charts and ever closer to surpassing the $760 million domestic box office record set by James Cameron's "Avatar." Beating Spidey (Spideys?) at the box office during this unprecedented run is no small feat. Then again, Knoxville's gang rarely do things in a small way as big stunts, big explosions, and really big pain are mainstays in their repertoire.

This victory for "Jackass Forever" is also a victory for Paramount Pictures, and it's one of two new movies that the studio has in theaters this weekend. Lionsgate's "Moonfall," starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland, came in second with a $10 million domestic debut. Only making $10 million on a movie that had a production budget of $138 million might seem like a huge loss, but Paramount only invested $10 million in Roland Emmerich's latest disaster film to cover distribution and marketing costs, so the studio has already hit the mark it needed to start turning a profit. The rest of the budget was acquired by the director independently through sales deals, making "Moonfall" one of the most expensive independent films ever produced.

Even after 20 years, it's apparently still hilarious to see the Jackass gang find creative ways to hit each other in the balls. If you're looking to take a hit of prank-laden nostalgia to the face, "Jackass Forever" is in theaters now. And if you want to wait and embrace the experience at home, it should drop on Paramount+ in about 45 days.