Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Is Skeptical About The Future Of Non-Franchise Movies [Exclusive]

Anyone interested in the state of filmmaking these days — or even before the pandemic shook up the theatrical landscape — can't miss the fact that only a very specific type of movie on a very particular budget level has continued to thrive at the box office in recent years. With the sole exception of low budget horror, only the biggest and most expensive IP-based blockbusters seem to stand much of a chance at succeeding in theaters with current audiences. Any number of factors may contribute to this new status quo, stemming from popular franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe training moviegoers to expect a certain "event movie" status every single time out (sort of like "theme parks," if you will) to, perhaps, an increased need for escapism given the state of, well, everything. Perhaps it's a combination of several various forces at work.

Wherever the truth of the matter may ultimately reside, the bottom line is filmmakers who are hungry to tell original stories on a larger scale are sadly out of luck, more often than not ... and many established names throughout the business are taking note. Director Roland Emmerich is well aware that "Moonfall," the latest disaster epic from the mind behind movies like "Independence Day," "Godzilla," "The Day After Tomorrow," "2012," and many more, is coming out during a very fraught period of time in the industry. As you might expect from the very vocal filmmaker, Emmerich has thoughts about this current blockbuster landscape and whether productions that aren't part of franchises can actually survive in the coming years. Read on for his honest perspective and frank assessment on whether non-superhero or "Star Wars" movies made for the big screen have any real future.