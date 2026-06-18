Despite 4 Oscars, Clint Eastwood Still Doesn't Have One Major Award

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clint Eastwood surely doesn't have anything left to prove. He is, after all, a 96-year-old living legend who managed to float effortlessly between big budget blockbuster fare and thoughtful drama, embodying towering cinematic figures such as Dirty Harry while simultaneously earning plaudits for his directorial efforts. But there is one thing Eastwood still needs to do, and it may come as a surprise, even to fans: win a Best Actor Oscar.

Eastwood holds an Oscars record that still hasn't been broken. He's the oldest person to ever win the Oscar for Best Director, which represents just one of his four Academy Award victories. In his half-a-century-long career Eastwood has won both Best Picture and Best Director twice, once for his 1992 revisionist masterpiece "Unforgiven" and once for his 2005 sports drama "Million Dollar Baby." Despite those achievements and the fact he was also nominated for Best Actor in both instances, he's yet to claim victory in the Best Actor or Best Supporting Actor category.

Eastwood has been nominated for several other of his films, earning Best Picture and Best Director noms for both "Mystic River" and "Letters from Iwo Jima." He also picked up another Best Picture nod for the questionably accurate "American Sniper" in 2014. Still, he's yet to have taken home a Best Actor award. What's more, it took almost 40 years for Eastwood to gain any sort of acknowledgement from the Academy at all.