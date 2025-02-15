Clint Eastwood Holds An Oscars Record That Still Hasn't Been Broken

When Clint Eastwood became a familiar face to U.S. television viewers via his portrayal of ramrod Rowdy Yates in the CBS Western drama "Rawhide," no one save for maybe his mother saw his handsome mug on their television screen and said, "This man is going to be a transformational figure in motion pictures." No one could've predicted that he'd fly to Spain during his 1964 hiatus from "Rawhide" and make a one-of-a-kind Western with an upstart Italian director named Sergio Leone, thus launching an entire subgenre that would turn him into an international movie star. They certainly couldn't have guessed that he'd also redefine the cop film as a due-process-flouting hardass named Harry Callahan. And then to become a celebrated filmmaker in his own right? Crazy talk.

Clint Eastwood has defied expectations and categorization. At the moment that he was riding high on Westerns and his Dirty Harry persona, he turned around and made his directorial debut with "Play Misty for Me," a deeply unnerving thriller where he stars as a caddish Bay Area radio DJ who attracts potentially fatal attention from a devoted listener (the great Jessica Walter). From that point forward, critics and audiences had to take him seriously as an artist — though he didn't always make it easy with lunkheaded movies like "The Gauntlet," "Every Which Way But Loose" and "Any Which Way You Can."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was hesitant to embrace Eastwood, but he finally forced the issue with "Unforgiven," a revisionist Western that earned rave reviews and grossed $101 million at the U.S. box office. He won Best Picture and Best Director at the 1993 ceremony, which felt like a coronation. But Eastwood wasn't done. And a decade later, he'd set an Oscar record that stands to this day.